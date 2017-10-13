Local leaders plan to challenge Trump’s roll back of ACA

Related Coverage Trump’s health care end run reflects frustrations

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – President Trump’s most recent action regarding healthcare is causing concern among local leaders. The move ends funding for cost sharing reduction subsidies.

The director of HealthSource RI says that down the road this will impact all 30 thousand Rhode Islanders who access coverage through HealthSource RI.

In a series of Tweets sent out Friday morning by President Trump about healthcare he wrote, “ObamaCare is a broken mess. Piece by piece we will now begin the process of giving America the great HealthCare it deserves!”

The most recent piece the President is referring to is taking away subsidies to healthcare companies that help people with lower to modest incomes pay for their coverage.

“I think that this decision is reckless, irresponsible,” said Zach Sherman, Director of HealthSource RI. “The president and his administration are taking this action at a time when it will have a serious implication, serious negative implication on Rhode Islanders and Americans across the country .

He says 17 thousand Rhode Islanders who access healthcare through HealthSource benefit from the cost sharing reduction subsidy. This is the one being cut by the Trump administration.

“This is just about undermining and sabotaging the Affordable Care Act,” he said.

The Whitehouse has said the government can’t lawfully make cost sharing reduction payments. Sherman says come 2018, plans for all 30 thousand people they service will go up. He also calls the President’s timing on this questionable, given open enrollment starts Nov. 1.

“They could have made this decision any time within this year and it’s going to be disruptive,” said Sherman.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the chairman of the Rhode Island Republican Party on this and has not heard back yet.