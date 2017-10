EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on Newsmakers, Peter Neronha, Democratic candidate for R.I. Attorney General. With current AG Peter Kilmartin term limited, there is an open seat for the office in the 2018 campaign season. Neronha, 53, of Jamestown, is a lifelong prosecutor who formerly served as U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island. He discusses his vision for the office, weighs in on 38 Studios, legalized marijuana, public corruption and more.

