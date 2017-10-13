Pickup truck hits fire hydrant, utility pole after driver has medical episode

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A quiet Friday for some Warwick businesses took a sudden turn after a car crash that led to the destruction of a fire hydrant, signs and a utility pole.

A silver pickup truck crashed into a telephone pole on Jefferson Boulevard around 11:15 a.m., also damaging a fire hydrant and a sign for a nearby business.

The crash blew the hydrant into the air, unleashing a a gushing column of water that crews worked for some time to control.

“We saw a geyser of water coming up, a pole just popped right out of the ground. Then we saw a car flying right through, hit that Balise sign,” Balise Collision Repair employee Dale Ferrari said.

The driver told police he was having a medical episode and he was immediately transported from the scene. Police said that his injuries weren’t serious.

According to police, nearby businesses reported water pressure problems throughout the day.