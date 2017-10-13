Pinpoint Traffic Blog: I-95 North Closure

I-95 North Closure & Detour

DETOUR! Get ready drivers, starting this weekend, the RIDOT will be closing I-95 North from Richmond to West Greenwich. The highway closure will allow workers to complete the next phase of the Tefft Hill Trail Bridge replacement project in Exeter.

So, why are crews completely closing the highway northbound?

The 56-hour highway closure, starting Friday at 9 p.m., will save the state nearly 1 million bucks and save drivers months of delays. DOT workers will be able to demolish the 50-year old structure and open a new bridge in just one weekend.

The Tefft Hill Trail Bridge is composed of two structures and provides access to a portion of the Arcadia Management Area from Route 3. The southbound bridge has already been replaced and did not require a highway closure, according to Charles St. Martin, a spokesperson from the RIDOT.

The new smaller bridges will cost a lot less to maintain.

“This is another important element of our RhodeWorks program – properly managing our assets to address their needs and future maintenance requirements,” Director Peter Alviti Jr. said, “both of which add up to considerable savings we can use throughout our transportation system.”

During the closures, traffic heading north will be detoured to Exit 4 -> Route 3 North.

Truck drivers will hop back onto I-95 using the Exit 5/Route 102 in West Greenwich.

All other drivers will continue on Route 3 north and use the Exit 6 interchange in West Greenwich. St. Martin tells me this is for two reasons; to split up traffic to help avoid additional delays and also to prevent truck drivers from traveling over bridges in the area with weight limits.

Route 3 runs parallel to I-95 and is a 4-lane road with typically very light traffic. I asked St. Martin if the DOT was concerned about heavy delays during this time and he said they are expecting some delays on Rte. 3, but that they believe the road has the capacity to handle it. Drivers should expect some delays on I-95 as well.

State and local police will be on hand during the highway closure in order to reduce congestion in the area of Route 3.

St. Martin reminded me that, “As always the construction project is weather dependent.”

DETOUR schedule:

9:00 p.m. on Friday, October 13 – Highway closes

5:00 a.m. Monday, October 16 – all travel lanes re-opened.

The project should be completed by Fall 2018.

