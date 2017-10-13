Police searching for suspect in New Bedford double murder

Related Coverage Community mourns 2 men killed in New Bedford shooting

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – New Bedford Police are searching for a suspect who they say was involved in a Tuesday morning double murder.

Police have an arrest warrant for Carmelo Kercado, 35 of New Bedford and consider him armed and dangerous.

Kercado is accused of shooting and killing Stephen Bodden, 27, of New Bedford and Taunton, and Fabio Tavares, 28, of New Bedford, while the three of them drove in a vehicle along Central Avenue Tuesday morning at about 1:30 a.m.

He will be charged with two counts of murder, carrying an illegal firearm, carrying a loaded illegal firearm and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Kercado should contact New Bedford Police at (508) 991-6300 or the Massachusetts State Police at 1-800-527-8873.