Providence tax assessor fired by Elorza administration

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – David Quinn, the city’s tax assessor since 2012, has been terminated from his position, Eyewitness News has learned.

Quinn was fired on Oct. 5, according to Emilly Crowell, a spokesperson for Mayor Jorge Elorza. She declined to say why Quinn is out of a job, except to say it was personnel matter.

Quinn, who earned $112,000 a year, was placed on paid leave in April, but quickly returned to his job. He was well-liked by the City Council and developers, but occasionally clashed with his own staff.

Crowell said Janesse Muscatelli will service as the interim assessor until a permanent replacement is hired.

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan