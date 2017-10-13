Rep. Cicilline pledges to donate brain at democratic forum

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Congressman David Cicilline has pledged to donate his own brain to science.

Many researchers who study brain injuries met in Washington D.C. Friday to discuss the impact of concussions on the brain. The group discussed ways to prevent brain trauma that may lead to chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

Rep. Cicilline said he was so inspired by the discussion he spontaneously made a promise to donate his brain upon his death to the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

“I was very moved by the very seriousness of the hearing and the quality of the research,” he said. “I was interested in the issue because I played football as a kid and I think this is an important issue, you look at some of the science and some of the new research.”

A spokesperson for the Boston based non-profit said that Rep. Cicilline did not hesitate in pledging his brain.

“An extraordinary gesture that will help veterans, athletes and other victims of brain trauma both today and in the future generations,” the Concussion Legacy Foundation spokesperson said.

Rep. Ciciline said him believing in the importance of the topic led to his decision.

“There are lots of questions but knowing that parents have the right to be well informed about what the implications of their kids playing contact sports,” he said.

Rep. Cicilline said he spoke with the organization after the forum to make sure he can follow through with his promise. The Concussion Legacy Foundation said he is the first member of Congress to make the pledge.