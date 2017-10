Providence, RI (WPRI) – Ed Cooley and Providence College landed a big time recruit in their own back yard. David Duke, a 6-4 guard from Cushing Academy and previously an all-state player at Classical chose the Friars over Virginia Tech. Duke, a Providence native, posted a video on twitter and showed the exchange when he told Ed Cooley he was staying home. Duke joins a loaded 2018 PC recruiting class. He announced the decision on his 18th birthday.

Advertisement