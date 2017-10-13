Trailer detaches from truck, becomes stuck under overpass

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A trailer detached from a truck after becoming stuck under an overpass on Killingly Street at Route 6.

Breaking: Back hoe hit Killingly Street bridge. Eyewitness told me there was a huge bang and debris fell. Lane restrictions. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/dAfmKLN2Dq — Steve Nielsen (@Stevenielsen) October 13, 2017

According to RIDOT officials, bridge inspection crews are on scene to assess the bridge.

The incident occurred when a truck with a trailer attached drove under the bridge. The equipment in the back did not have enough clearance, causing it to become caught on the bridge. The trailer then disconnected from the truck, which kept going a short distance and then came to a stop.

At this time, the trailer and construction equipment are still underneath the overpass.

Rte. 6 East in Johnston: two right lanes & on-ramp from Killingly St. S closed due to bridge strike. Currently assessing damage. Stay tuned — RIDOT (@RIDOTNews) October 13, 2017

Traffic has been restricted in the area. Two lanes have been closed down and drivers should expect delays.

The ramp to Route 6 from Killingly Street is closed at this time.

An eyewitness said there was a large bang at the moment of impact and debris fell from the overpass.