Vigil held for man who died in Uxbridge crash

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Over 100 people attended a candlelit vigil on Oct. 13 to remember a man who died in a car crash in Uxbridge on Tuesday.

Ricky Unwin, 41, of Woonsocket died in the hospital after he crashed his pick-up truck into a tree off Route 146. State police are still investigating the crash.

The vigil was held at the Barry Memorial Field in Woonsocket around 7 p.m.

Family friends say the field was a home away from home to Unwin.

“Everything he did in life was big, big personality, a lot of love, he was an amazing guy,” said Jaston Robinson who played football with one of Unwin’s kids.

Friends tell Eyewitness news Unwin was called “Big Rick” for his big and loving personality.

Anthony DiChristofero knew Unwin for decades. He grew up with him and says the baseball field is another place his best friend’s impact will be missed.

“He was a real community leader, very active with youth sports leagues, showing them all how to behave with respect for others while still having fun doing it,” said DiChristofero.

Friends set up a GoFundMe page to support his family.