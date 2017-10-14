Officer-involved shooting in Providence leads to chase, arrests

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Two men are in custody after what began with an officer-involved shooting led to a high-speed chase from Providence to Fall River.

This all started early Saturday morning, when Providence police stopped a suspected stolen Jeep on Redwing Street.

“It was a stolen Jeep, and it was a suspect in a shooting. The Friendship Street shooting from last Saturday,” said Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi.

Police say the Jeep turned around, and headed straight for the officers.

“Officers exited their vehicle, the vehicle tries to run over one of our officers,” Verdi said. “The officer fires into the vehicle, the vehicle flees.”

Despite being shot in the arm, the driver led police on a chase through several communities. Police eventually caught up with them on Stafford Road in Fall River. There, police arrested the 36-year-old driver and his 53-year-old passenger.

The driver was taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound. The passenger was being held at the Fall River Police Department. Police have not identified either suspect, nor the officers involved.

None of the officers were injured.