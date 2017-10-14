Providence police identify suspects, officer in Saturday morning shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence police have identified the people involved in this morning’s officer-involved shooting and car chase.

Police Chief Hugh Clements said that the incident started at about 12:30 a.m. when a police officer recognized a stolen Jeep that police had been looking for driving on Cranston Street. Other officers caught up and started to pursue it, and eventually the Jeep turned onto Redwing Street, a dead end. The officers in the lead car got out and began to approach, but Clements said that the Jeep drove at them. One of those officers fired two shots at the Jeep, which fled.

The Jeep got on 195 East near Wickenden Street and then led police on a high-speed chase that would eventually end in Fall River with the driver and the passenger arrested.

Saturday afternoon, Clements identified the driver as 37-year-old Dyewane Traynum of Providence. He was hit in the left forearm and hip, was treated for the wounds at Rhode Island Hospital, and was released back into police custody. He will be charged with auto theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and felony assault. Fall River Police have also filed criminal charges against him.

His passenger, 53-year-old Dwayne Roderick of Providence, was not hurt and is being held by the Fall River Police Department.

“They’re well-known to the Providence Police Department,” Clements said. “Both suspects have lengthy criminal records and are very well-known to the Providence Police.”

Clements said that the two men are being investigated in connection with the shooting on Friendship Street last Saturday, but not as suspects. The Jeep they were driving was in the area of that shooting and was briefly pursued by police, but police opted to break off the pursuit. The Jeep was reported stolen on October 2 on Broadway.

The victim in that shooting, 25-year-old Shawn Montrond, remains in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital. Clements said that there’s no indication that the two men have any gang connections.

The officer who fired the shots was identified as Patrol Officer Sean Lafferty, 33, a 7-year-veteran of the force. Clements said Lafferty is a decorated officer who is part of the Violent Crime Task Force, and is on administrative leave pending an investigation, as is protocol.