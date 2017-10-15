I-95 North in Exeter back open after bridge work is finished early

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) – Despite concerns that Saturday’s rain would put the project behind schedule, I-95 North in Exeter is back open after the Department of Transportation finished a bridge replacement project almost a day early.

RIDOT replaced the Tefft Hill Trail Bridge in work that started Friday night and was expected to last until Monday morning.

I-95 North at Tefft Hill Trail is open – about 20 hours ahead of schedule! Thanks to everyone for their patience during this work! — RIDOT (@RIDOTNews) October 15, 2017

I-95 North was closed between Exits 4 and 5 while crews worked, with traffic being detoured onto Route 3.

RIDOT announced that the highway was back open as of 9 a.m. Sunday.