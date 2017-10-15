Patriots and Jets playing for top spot in AFC East

(WPRI) – The Patriots and Jets meet in New Jersey Sunday afternoon to play for first place in the AFC East.

It’s currently a three-way tie between the Patriots, Jets, and Bills, but the Bills are on their bye week.

The Jets were expected to be basement-dwellers this season, but will have an opportunity to take on a banged-up Patriots team that has had serious problems on defense and trouble with protecting Tom Brady.

Brady has been dealing with a left shoulder sprain that he suffered during last week’s win over Tampa Bay, but said it’s an injury he’s played through in the past.

“I’ll be there Sunday,” he said this week. He hasn’t missed a game due to injury since 2008, but he’s been sacked 16 times in five games this year – already higher than last year’s total.

The Patriots have given up 142 points this year, tied for second-worst in the league. Last week they managed to hold Tampa Bay to just two touchdowns despite a 334-yard passing performance by Jameis Winston, although they were helped by Nick Folk’s nightmare performance as he missed three field goals.

But the Jets haven’t been setting the world on fire offensively, ranking 22nd in total yards of offense. Journeyman quarterback Josh McCown has thrown for 1,020 of those yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions.

On this week’s episode of New England Nation, Eyewitness Sports Analyst Andy Gresh said that the keys to the game for the Patriots will be winning the running game, forcing turnovers, and avoiding penalties. Rushing is one of the few stats in which the Jets have an edge, and the Patriots are in the middle of the pack in turnovers forced. They’re also tied for the fourth most-penalized team in the league.

That said, the Jets have a negative turnover differential, and are one of the teams tied with New England in penalty yardage.

Finally, tight end Rob Gronkowski is expected back in the lineup after missing last week’s game with a thigh injury. His return should mean a bit of relief for Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola, and Chris Hogan, who have been carrying the receiving load with Gronkowski missing time and Julian Edelman out the entire season with a knee injury.