Patriots, Jets, playing for AFC East lead

(WPRI) – The Patriots and Jets are tied at halftime, 14-all, but you could be forgiven for thinking that someone forgot to tell the Patriots that they were playing for the division lead in the AFC East.

The heavily-favored Patriots went into halftime struggling to do much of anything right for most of the first half, while the New York Jets, led by journeyman quarterback Josh McCown, have had their way with the defending Super Bowl Champions.

At halftime, Tom Brady was 12-of-25 for 145 yards, a touchdown, and an interception, while McCown was 16-of-23 for 182 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The Patriots offense was flailing until they managed to string together their first effective drive of the half, going 93 yards downfield for an eventual 1-yard touchdown run by Dion Lewis.

The Jets punted away on their next possession, opening the door for the Patriots to build some momentum, but Tom Brady was intercepted while trying to throw deep to Phillip Dorsett.

The Jets then went three-and-out for the third straight drive and punted the ball away, giving the Patriots the ball back with less than two minutes to play in the half, but the drive sputtered and was punctuated by a missed field goal by Stephen Gostkowski.

Malcom Butler picked off a McCown pass with 35 seconds left in the half, and Brandin Cooks hauled in a 41-yard toss from Brady to set up a touchdown throw to Rob Gronkowski with 12 seconds left in the half.