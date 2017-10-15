The best haunted Halloween displays in RI, Mass.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – As the October sun sets in Southern New England, these spooktacular Halloween displays come alive. From downright creepy to fun and festive, we’ve tracked down the best local Halloween displays across the region for boos and ghouls of all ages.

GREATER PROVIDENCE

1. Costa Family Haunted Yard, 52 North Olney Street, Johnston, RI

This Johnston display is visible 24-hours a day, seven days a week through November 1. For a decade, the Costa family has been transforming their abode into a haunted house, adding new tricks and treats each year. This year’s display features inflatable characters, animatronics, fog, lights and spooky sounds. But on Halloween the display truly comes alive — quite literally — with the addition of actors to scare brave souls who dare to visit! Those courageous enough to ring the bell will be rewarded handsomely with plenty of sweets!

2. Birris’ Spooky Skeletons, 10 Emelia Street, Johnston, RI

This year the Birri family says their skeletons are up to no good; and they’re gardening, too! This is the third year the Birri family has set up their spooky skeletons. If you swing by their display you’ll find one skeleton who has gone mad and sawed his buddy in half! The display also includes large spiders and webs, and a local witch who got too caught up in her spell and fell into her cauldron. This family-friendly display is visible during the day but gets even better after dark.

3. Giroux Family Halloween Display, 69 Outlook Avenue, East Providence, RI

The Giroux Family’s East Providence home glows purple, green and orange all October long. The display features large inflatables, “dancing” jack-o’-lanterns and lights that blink in time to Halloween music. This kid-friendly display runs each night from dusk until 9:30 p.m., but it’s on All Hallows Eve that the true magic happens. The Giroux family, along with their neighbors, throw a huge block party for trick-or-treaters of all ages — they even hire a DJ! Visit their Facebook page here.

NORTHWEST

4. Jimmis Family Halloween Display, 1922 Putnam Pike, Chepachet, RI

Husband-and-wife team Jack and Laurie Jimmis love Halloween, and that’s no secret (can’t you tell by their photo?) They’ve been decorating their Chepachet home for the past 12 years, and it’s affectionately become known as “the crazy house on Route 44.” The Jimmis display is up the entire month of October and runs daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

5.The Saran Haunted House, 1246 Putnam Pike, Chepachet, RI

Roll your hearse down the road from the Jimmis family display and you’ll find the Sarans’ haunted house. This display is kid-friendly, with a pumpkin patch, hand-made Peanuts characters and a cemetery. The display is lit nightly from dusk for 6 to 8 hours, weather permitting. This year visitors will find a new spectacle: lighted pumpkins floating in the family’s maple tree.

6. The First House on Second Road, 8 Second Road, Chepachet, RI

Christopher Carlow doesn’t mess around when it comes to Halloween. It’s his fifth year decorating his Chepachet home and most of the display is handcrafted. The display at First House on Second Road is filled with creepy sculptures, including Pennywise from Stephen King’s “IT,” zombies, demons, a scarecrow, a pumpkin man, a grim reaper and Frankenstein. You can visit the haunt starting Oct. 21. Lights come on from dusk until 10 p.m. nightly, weather permitting. On Halloween night, Carlow hosts a special haunted walk through. Visit their Facebook page here.

WEST BAY

7. Porreca Family Pumpkin Display, 787 Pontiac Avenue, Cranston, RI

The Porreca Pumpkin Spectacular has been an annual tradition for the past nine years, and this upcoming Halloween is no exception. On All Hallows Eve the Porreca family unveils their glowing creations from dusk until 9 p.m. The display is family-friendly and this year the Porreca’s hope to have 90 hand-carved pumpkins and some other spooky surprises. After 9 p.m., the Porreca’s give away their Jack-O’-lanterns! Another sweet treat: the first 300 trick-or-treaters get full size candy bars!

8. Bates Haunted Farm, 258 Pettaconsett Avenue, Warwick, RI

This creepy display features quite the macabre collection: a haunted windmill and barn complete with all the ghouls you’d expect to find there. This is David Bates’ second year decorating his lawn, and last year he says hundreds of people came to check it out. Knowing this year had to be bigger and better, he spent the spring and summer handcrafting much of his display. The haunted farm is visible during the day, but the lights go on nightly at dusk through 9 p.m. (weather permitting). On Halloween night, Bates hosts a walk-through complete with live actors, music, fog and candy! For little goblins who frighten easily, Bates will set up a section of kid-friendly decorations, too.

9. Lewis Halloween Light Show, 12 Shenandoah Road, Warwick, RI

You can tell when the holidays have arrived by the glow coming from the Lewis family’s Warwick home. The Lewises have been doing a Halloween light show for about 20 years, and they added music back in 2010. Visitors can watch the lights dance to Halloween tunes broadcast on 106.9 FM. The display includes tombstones, pumpkins, flashing lights and even a lightning storm. Watch the show nightly through Halloween: Sunday through Thursday from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6:30 to 10 p.m, weather permitting. Visit their website here.

10. North Street Haunting Grounds, 8 North Street, Warwick, RI

Pete Souza has been transforming his Warwick home into a haunting ground since 2010, using mostly homemade props. This year, his otherworldly display features a haunted graveyard with a spooky grave digger, skeletons, an animated casket, a haunted castle, flying ghosts, a witch on the roof and thunder and lighting. The display comes alive each night at dusk and runs until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Check out a video of the display from 2015 here.

11. Daniel’s Halloween House of Warwick, 69 Darrow Drive, Warwick, RI

If you’re creeped out by the circus, it may be best to stay away from this Warwick home. The theme for this year’s haunt at Daniel’s Halloween House of Warwick is “nightmare clowns,” and their Facebook page says they display has “plenty of fear and lots of haunted cheer!” This year they’ve added more lights and music as well as a few new props. The display runs Thursday through Sunday from dusk until 10 p.m. There’s also a donation box for Spirit Foundation to benefit children in the hospital. Visitors can get out or stay in their cars and tune their radios to 89.9 to hear the macabre melodies. Visit their Facebook page here.

12. Magnanti Family Haunt, 33 Fountain Avenue, Warwick, RI

The Magnanti family says they started with “humble beginnings” in Coventry and have grown to their current haunt in Warwick. Their frighteningly festive display includes animations, store-bought and handmade props, lights, music and a dash of magic. The Magnanti family begins designing and planning in the spring, but they think about Halloween 365 days a year! The display runs nightly from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Visit their Facebook page here.

MASSACHUSETTS

13. Gianninis’ Halloween Spooktacular, 4 Rand Avenue, South Attleboro, MA

The Gianninis’ South Attleboro home has been transforming into a haunted house every October for the past seven years.The display features moaning ghosts, strobes, inflatables, animatronics, scary clowns, eerie lights, and other spooky sights! The display lights up each night at 7 p.m. and stays lit until 10. On Halloween the Giannini’s don their costumes and spend the night outside interacting with trick-or-treaters. Even though their display is “semi-scary,” they love when the youngsters come by!

14. Auburn Halloween Display, 12 Reithel Street, Auburn, MA

This Auburn house gets decked for Christmas, but things get a lot creepier during the month of October. This year the display is a drive-by yard haunt with ghastly ghouls, glowing ghosts, spooky skeletons and other ghoulish delights. The display runs nightly, weather permitting, from dusk until 9 p.m. Visit their Facebook page here

Know of a display that you think should be on this list? Email us!