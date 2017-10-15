Thousands turn out for Making Strides Walk in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of people hit the pavement in Providence Sunday morning to help raise money for breast cancer research at the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

Organizers estimated that about 20,000 people turned out for the 9 a.m. walk, with a goal of raising $650,000 for the American Cancer Society.

The money raised goes towards research and support for cancer victims and their families.

“In the last two decades we’ve seen a reduction in breast cancer mortality – a reduction in death by breast cancer – by thirty percent,” Dr. Jennifer Gass of Women and Infants Hospital said. “That’s a combination of the effects of screening mammograms and advances in breast cancer treatment.”

The money raised at events like Making Strides is crucial in continuing those advances, Gass said.

Breast cancer survivor Dianne Fonseca, who was diagnosed in 1999, said she’s raised $63,000 for the American Cancer Society this year and about $300,000 since her diagnosis.

“Over the years we’ve seen more and more survivors,” she said, “which is very, very exciting for me.”

Walkers of all ages came out individually and in teams, leaving the streets around Kennedy Plaza awash in pink. Some participants were even in costume.

WPRI12 reporter Steph Machado was the MC for the event.

