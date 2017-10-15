Victim of Friendship Street shooting has died

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A man who was critically wounded in a shooting last weekend died Saturday night, according to police.

Shawn Montrond, 25, was shot on October 7 at a home on Friendship Street. Police said that he had been in critical condition since then, and announced Sunday morning that he had died Saturday night.

Shooting victim, Shawn Montrond, 25, died yesterday evening at RIH. This is the city's 6th homicide. Police investigation ongoing.

TAV — Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) October 15, 2017

Commander Thomas Verdi of the Providence Police Department said that Montrond is the city’s sixth homicide victim this year.

Police have not arrested anyone they have called a suspect, but a Jeep seen in the area at the time of that shooting was part of an officer-involved shooting and police chase that ranged from Providence to Fall River Saturday morning.

Chief Hugh Clements said Saturday afternoon that the two men in that Jeep, 37-year-old Dyewayne Traynum and 53-year-old Dwayne Roderick, are being investigated in connection with Montrond’s shooting.