FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Crews in Fall River are working to repair a water main break that has flooded homes in the city.

The break was reported Sunday morning on Orswell Street. Police have blocked a portion of the street while firefighters and utility crews work to fix the problem.

Driveways and lawns flooded after water main break on Orswell St. in Fall River. Some residents say their basements are flooded @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/QYacoWgdGx — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) October 15, 2017

Residents along the street tell Eyewitness News that their basements have flooded. There’s no word yet on what caused the break.