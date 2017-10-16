Air Force One replica closed for maintenance

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – The Air Force One Experience is closed for maintenance, Eyewitness News has learned.

The replica of the president’s 747 is scheduled to reopen on Thursday at Quonset State Airport.

In an email to Eyewitness News, a spokesperson for the Air Force One Experience said, “We have accommodated over 10 times the amount of expected visitors since opening day and we needed to update some of the components and needed to do so in a safe manor. The safety of our guests is our priority.”

Customers who already purchased tickets for the exhibit can reschedule their time slots by calling 844-302-1379.

The Air Force One Experience opened in September and is expected to remain in Rhode Island through October.

Air Force One Experience did immediately say whether customers were given advance notice of the closure or how many reservations will have to be rescheduled.