Annual horror film festival returns

The annual Flickers’ Vortex Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Horror Film Festival is back!

In addition to its traditional spooky film fare, Vortex will showcase a wide-array of Sci-Fi and Fantasy cinema. This year’s Festival includes a return of its popular H.P. Lovecraft Walking Tour over a two-day period presented in collaboration with the RI Historical Society, free in-school programs, an expanded Campus Connections program that brings free Festival programming to area Colleges and Universities, and two free Forums that look behind-the-scenes at creating genre films in the Ocean State. The Forums will feature an exclusive conversation with Executive Director of the Rhode Island Film & Television Office, Steven Feinberg and actor, Robert Capron (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid”). All screenings are free except those at The Vets on Friday and Saturday.

Flickers CEO, George Marshall, and Shawn Quirk, also from the film festival, join us on the show with highlights.

The full schedule for this year’s Festival can be found here: http://www.rifilmfest.org and http://www.film-festival.org/Vortex.php