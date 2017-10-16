Another Warwick School cancels school Monday

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – There will be no school at Oakland Beach Elementary School on Monday.

The announcement of the closure came late Sunday night.

The cancellation follows two previous Warwick teacher sick outs in the past few weeks over ongoing contract negotiations.

The first sick out was the Friday before Columbus Day at Pilgrim High School causing an unexpected extra-long weekend for students. The next was Wednesday, October 11 at Warwick Veterans Junior High.

Students at these schools will be required to make up the lost days at the end of the school year.

A mediation session is planned for Wednesday. Warwick Mayor Scott Avedisian said last week he has high hopes for the meeting.

“The only real answer is a new contract and to have people willing to come to the table and get that done,” he said.