Bishop Hendricken holds an open house

This morning on The Rhode Show, Mr. Jay Brennan who is the Principal of Bishop Hendricken joined us to talk about the school’s open house.

Bishop Hendricken will be holding their open on Sunday, October 22, Noon-3pm.

Bishop Hendricken is the only all boys Catholic college prep high school in the area.

The school has had a long standing mission to bring each member of our community into a stronger relationship with God- father, son and Holy Spirit.

Hendricken has also had an exceptional academic program with over 500 National merit and commended scholars in our 50 year history; National Academic Decathlon Champions in 2017; RI State Academic Decathlon Champions for 7 consecutive years