Gas prices down 4 cents in RI, Mass.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI/AP) – Gas prices are down four cents this week in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island, according to AAA Northeast.

In the AAA Northeast weekly survey, the price of self-serve, regular is average $2.60 per gallon in Rhode Island and $2.60 in Massachusetts.

Rhode Island is 13 cents above the national average of $2.47, and 36 cents higher than the average price a year ago in the state. Massachusetts is 4 cents higher than the national average and 38 cents higher than the average price a year ago in the state.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling in Rhode Island for as low as $2.37 per gallon and as high as $2.76, and a 50-cents range in prices for self-serve, regular, from a low of $2.29 to a high of $2.79 per gallon in Massachusetts.