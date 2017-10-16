Host a BOO-tiful bash!

Looking to throw a party for some boys and ghouls? Tracy Martin-Turgeon from The Children’s Workshop shares tips for creating a fun, inviting space for all to celebrate.

Allergies

When having kids over your house, you always want to consider if any of them have any allergies. An effortless way to plan for this is to send out invitation and attach a note asking If the child has allergies. If so, ask if they can contact you so you can plan to have alternatives there for them. The one thing you do not want is a child attending that cannot participate in any activities or eat any food. Worse than that would be if a child has an allergic reaction.

Activities on a budget

If you want to throw a party, you don’t have to break the bank. A fun activity is pumpkin carving.

• In your invitation, you can ask each person to bring a medium size pumpkin to carve. You can have a couple as spare in case someone forgets.

• Let children carve or decorate. You can have them carve (if old enough to do this) and have some adult guidance, put out markers and glue for the children who do not want to carve.

• You can set it up almost like a paint night but just with pumpkins.

• You can also have donuts on string tied to trees, and may be a scavenger hunt.

• You can set up stations where children need feel inside a box that says brains (but cooked spaghetti.) Toss the hula hoop around the pumpkin and so on. Think outside the box!

Decorations

Know your audience. You don’t want to put stuff out that will give children nightmares, but you want it to look like Halloween. You can think more on the fall side; bales of hay with blankets on them for seating, corn stalks scattered around outside, and some games around the back yard. You can set up a kid friendly Halloween movie to conclude your party at the end. You also want to decide whether to wear costumes or maybe have a pajama party!

What to feed everyone

• You want some food that will have substance.

• Mummies wrapped in dough for easy, Halloween themed finger foods.

• Deviled eggs spiders: A black olive cut in half for body and second half cut into legs places on top.

• Candy corn “On the cob” Banana: half with candy corn stuck in the banana to resemble corn on the cob.

• Coffin shape sandwiches: Dark bread but into a coffin with ham, chicken or what you feel children will eat.

• Snack monster: Firmly press a chocolate chip into two marshmallows, press inside wall of baggie and fill with cheese balls. Tie with a twisty.

• Dirt pudding. Chocolate pudding, chocolate wafers crumbled on top, place gummy worms inside.

• Serve red punch in a bowl: The night before fill plastic gloves powder free with water. Freeze and then drop in the punch to keep cold but also looks like a hand floating around.

How many kids to invite?

Depending on space and how much you want to do and spend, plan for how many children to invite. You can judge this based on your child’s age; if your child is 5, only 5 friends, if your child is 10, only 10 friends. You may want to cap this as well. The key to having a fun time is to plan, know your audience, get some adults to volunteer or lend a hand, and enjoy the festivities!