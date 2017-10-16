In the Kitchen: TB12 Burger

Our friends at Go Providence have brought us Jeff Shabo from Luxe Burger. He join us to share one of the Luxe Burger Bar’s 7th Annual Build Your Own Burger Contest finalist entries by Brad Connelly.

TB12 Burger

Ingredients:

1- 6 ounce Gold Label Hereford beef patty

2 ounces- creamy goat cheese

2 ounces- caramelized onions

2 slices- ripe tomato

1 ounce- bacon jam

1 ounce- wasabi mayo

1 leaf- iceberg lettuce

5- onion rings

1- sesame bun

Directions:

1. Cook Gold Label Hereford beef to desired temperature 2. While burger is cooking, coat your onions, and deep fry 3. Toast your sesame bun 4. Once toasted begin to build your burger with bacon jam, lettuce tomato, and caramelized onions 5. Place creamy goat cheese on burger was desired temperature is reached 6. Once all items are finished cooking, place Gold Label Hereford beef on bottom bun, top the beef with the 5 onion rings, and top off with the wasabi mayo

All BYOB burger finalists:

The winner will be announced Saturday, October 21st at 2:00pm at Luxe Burger Bar. The winner will receive a $1,000 prize. Judges this year include Will Gilbert, Brendan Kirby, and Bekah Berger from Hot 106.

• “El Hefe” (Michael Cody – Boston, MA)

Gold Label Hereford, queso, iceberg lettuce, guacamole, chicharrones, mango habanero salsa, sesame bun

• “TB12 Burger” (Brad Connelly – Manchester, NH)

Gold Label Hereford, creamy goat, iceberg lettuce, caramelized onions, ripe tomatoes, bacon jam, onion rings, wasabi mayo, sesame bun

• “BAM)” (Dave Cottani – Cranston, RI)

Lean Bison, aged cheddar, iceberg lettuce, mac & cheese, smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, fatty style (two grilled cheeses) with bacon in between, pulled pork

• “The Figgy Piggy Burger” (Victoria Picinich – Providence, RI)

Gold Label Hereford, sharp provolone, roasted peppers, crispy prosciutto, fig jam, sesame bun

• “The Dirty Pilgrim (Richard Chudy – Belmont, MA)

Lean Turkey, pepper jack, coleslaw, smoked bacon, horseradish mayo, cranberry chutney, rosemary stuffing, sesame bun

