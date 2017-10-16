Judge orders Warwick teachers union not to strike, stage sick-outs

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The Warwick teachers union has been ordered by a judge not to stage any sick-outs, strikes, or work stoppage of any kind for 10 days.

The decision came after Superintendent Philip Thornton took legal action Monday morning following the third and largest apparent sick-out yet. The union continues to deny that any coordinated work action took place.

“It’s cold and flu season and not everybody has their flu shot,” Union President Darlene Netcoh told Eyewtiness News Monday morning.

In a complaint filed by the Warwick School Department, the superintendent and the school committee, the plaintiffs claim the sick-outs are “tantamount to an illegal strike.”

The complaint also said the sick-out “constitutes an intentional and concerted effort designed to impair the normal operation of the Warwick School District.”

Both sides made arguments before Judge Susan E. McGuirl Monday morning before she issued the temporary restraining order.

Another hearing is scheduled for October 27 after the 10-day order expires.

Oakland Beach Elementary, Robertson Elementary and The Park School were forced to cancel classes Monday due to teachers calling out sick.

According to the superintendents office, teacher absences Monday were:

Oakland Beach Elementary: 23 of 40

Robertson Elementary: 21 out of 35

The Park School: 17 out of 33

A statement released by the superintendent’s office Sunday night read in part:

The number of faculty absences has risen to a level that we can not safely open [Oakland Beach Elementary]… Given that this is the 3rd teacher sick out within the last two weeks, the district will take steps to pursue recourse through the legal system in an effort to prevent future disruptions to the education of our students.

The cancellations follow two previous Warwick teacher sick outs in the past few weeks over ongoing contract negotiations.

The first sick out was the Friday before Columbus Day at Pilgrim High School causing an unexpected extra-long weekend for students. The next was Wednesday, October 11 at Warwick Veterans Junior High.

Students at these schools will be required to make up the lost days at the end of the school year.

A mediation session is planned for Wednesday. Warwick Mayor Scott Avedisian said last week he has high hopes for the meeting.

“The only real answer is a new contract and to have people willing to come to the table and get that done,” he said.