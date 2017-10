Related Coverage New website aims to help Rhode Islanders save on energy costs

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – The lieutenant governor and Cranston’s mayor are helping Rhode Islanders safely shop around for energy providers.

Lt. Governor Dan McKee and Mayor Alan Fung will hold an informational session at Cranston Central Library Monday night to teach residents how to use the website EmpowerRI.

The site allows Rhode Island residents to compare rates to find the cheapest options as well as how to go about changing electricity providers.

The session will start at 5 p.m.