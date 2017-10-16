Man injured in chemical explosion listed in good condition

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) – A Taunton man who was injured on Sunday night in a chemical explosion on Pine Street is listed in good condition, according to Rhode Island Hospital.

The Taunton Gazette reports that Custodio Langames-Sobrinh, 40, was taken to the hospital after sustaining an injury to his abdomen from the explosion.

Officials said the explosion was believed to have been caused by an accidental chemical reaction between bleach and acid-based degreaser inside of a plastic pressurized spray container.