Middletown police officer arrested for assault

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – A Middletown police officer has been suspended from the force following his arrest, Middletown police report.

Lieutenant Richard Gamache was arrested by state police Saturday and charged with one count of domestic simple assault.

The incident occurred while Lieutenant Gamache was off-duty.

The Law Enforcement Officer’s Bill of Rights requires an officer be placed on leave until the investigation is completed.

The Middletown Police Department would not comment further on the incident.