North Attleboro police searching for fraud suspect

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – The North Attleboro Police Department is searching for a man who they say is involved in the theft and fraudulent use of a victim’s credit card which was used in several locations.

Police say the suspect obtained the stolen credit card and used the card at a Bank of America ATM machine.

The suspect then fraudulently withdrew $2,400. The card was also used in other jurisdictions, totaling $7,200 taken from the victim’s account.

Police describe the suspect as a heavy set black male, in his mid 20s early 30s, last wearing a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact North Attleboro police at 508-699-6308.