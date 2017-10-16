Owners charged after dog dies inside locked car

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — Transit police in Massachusetts say a dog left for about five hours inside a car at a commuter rail station has died and its owners are charged with animal cruelty.

Officers responded to the Salem station’s parking garage Sunday evening for a report of a possibly injured dog inside a vehicle.

Police say the 3-year-old French bulldog, named Nigil, appeared lifeless and vomit was pooled nearby.

As firefighters attempted to get inside, the owners arrived.

Authorities say 38-year-old Brendan Bulfin, of Setauket, New York, and 28-year-old Courtney Casey, of Brighton, Massachusetts, were arraigned on Monday.

The Salem News reports an attorney for Casey says she thought the dog would be OK because the Jeep had been parked in the shade. Bulfin’s attorney says the death was an accident.