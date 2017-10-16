Police: Coventry Center resident arrested for assaulting female resident

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) – Police arrested a man living at the Coventry Center nursing and rehabilitation home after police say he assaulted a female resident.

Francis Kinsey, 74, was arrested on Oct. 14 after police say an employee reported witnessing him assaulting an 80-year-old female resident.

During the investigation, police learned Kinsey had been arrested for first degree child molestation in 2012 in Charlestown and the case as yet to be adjudicated.

Kinsey was arraigned in front of a bail commissioner and was ordered held at the Adult Correctional Institution. He will formally be arraigned on the current charges and presented as a bail violator on the 2012 charges later this week.

Anyone who has additional information regarding Kinsey or about the incidents should contact Coventry Police at (401) 826-1100.