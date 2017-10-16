Police seize 52 pounds of pot worth $60K during traffic stop

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police have arrested a California man they say had 52 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $60,000 in his car.

Police said in a statement Monday that 47-year-old Xia Ofeng Wang, of Alhambra, California, was pulled over on Interstate 95 in West Greenwich at about 11 a.m. Sunday for following too closely and marked lane violations.

The trooper detected the strong smell of pot and found three boxes containing 52 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana in the vehicle.

Wang was held overnight and faces arraignment Monday on drug charges. It could not be determined if he has a lawyer.