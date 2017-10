ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Voters in Southeastern Massachusetts will head to the polls on Oct. 17 to choose a new state senator.

The election is to replace Democratic Senator James Timilty, who resigned earlier this year to take a new job.

Timilty’s district includes parts of Attleboro, as well as Seekonk, Rehoboth, Northon and Mansfield.

The three candidates are Democrat Paul Feeney, Republican Jacob Ventura and Independent Joe Shortsleeve.

Polling places will be open until 8 p.m. on Oct. 16.