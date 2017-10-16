Problem Solved: $623 cell phone billing error resolved

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – The first month into a new cell phone contract, Karen Hitte’s phone service was shut off. Sprint said she owed more than $600.

“I’m a star customer. I pay on time every month. I never miss a payment,” Hitte told Call 12 for Action. “It’s beyond frustrating.”

Hitte discovered her billing problem stemmed from a clerical error that happened when she renewed her contract with Sprint.

“I’m not sure what that error was but it caused him [a Sprint employee] to have to delete a phone number and re-enter it into the computer,” Hitte explained. “When he deleted that phone number, it came up as a cancellation of the agreement, and I got a $623 charge on my bill.”

For months, Hitte tried to resolve the issue on her own.

“Each time they put my phone back on and promised me that I would have this problem again,” Hitte said.

The fourth time her phone service was shut off in error, Hitte reached out to Call 12 for Action. Within a day Sprint confirmed that the charges were not valid and removed them from the account.

“I’m happy that they turned it on. I’m happy that the put me at my zero balance,” Hitte said. “But I’m extremely frustrated and angry to know that this could have been done four months ago, 17 hours of my time earlier, had they been motivated to make me happy as a customer.”

In an emailed statement to Call 12 for Action, Roni Singleton, a spokesperson for Sprint said, “We confirmed that the charges on Ms. Hitte’s account were not valid and have removed them. We also apologized to Ms. Hitte for the inconvenience this situation caused and we’re pleased that the situation has now been resolved to her satisfaction.”

“We do encourage anyone with questions or concerns about their bill to please contact our customer care department,” Singleton added.