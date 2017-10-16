Providence councilman wants to ban sale of gas for illegal ATVs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence’s latest effort to crack down on ATVs and dirt bikes would prohibit gas stations from allowing individuals to fuel up their illegal vehicles.

Under an ordinance set to be introduced at Thursday’s City Council meeting, gas stations would be subject to fines starting at $100 for allowing ATV riders to fill up their tanks. The second offense would be a $150 fine and all violations thereafter would cost $200.

“They’re able to purchase gas while they’re out on the street illegally,” Councilman Luis Aponte, the ordinance’s sponsor, said. “If you pull up on your ATV and want to buy gas, you won’t be able to.”

Providence officials have been seeking ways to ramp up enforcement against ATVs and dirt bikes, which are illegal to operate on city roads. The council has also passed an ordinance allowing police officers to confiscate the vehicles, resulting in the seizure of 82 of them in recent months.

Aponte, who represents Ward 10, said the ordinance would not apply to individuals who place their ATVs on a trailer. He said he understands that riders will still find ways to fill up their tanks, but suggested the new ordinance would make things more difficult. He said he hopes neighboring communities will consider approving similar ordinances.

“I don’t believe there is one answer to solve the problem,” he said. “There has to be a collection of efforts that makes it much more difficult to do this.”

The ordinance would also require gas stations to post signs in English and Spanish stating “fueling of unauthorized vehicles prohibited.” Aponte said he thinks now is a good time to approve the ordinance because it will give the city all of the winter to educate store owners.

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan