Providence police to begin enforcement of ‘blocking the box’ initiative

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence police say they will begin monitoring two intersections within the city to issue warnings to drivers if they are “blocking the box.”

Enforcement of this initiative should begin this week, according to police.

Blocking the box occurs when a vehicle enters the middle of an intersection and is unable to exit, which can cause a traffic jam, endanger drivers or block crosswalks and bike lanes. The “box” is the area that has a white pavement marking of an “x.”

Police say to avoid blocking the box, drivers should wait until they are certain they can make it completely through the intersection. Providence is the first city to enforce this initiative in Rhode Island after its passage into state law.

Police say the intersections selected for this initiative were chosen due to the increased frequency of “blocking the box” due to the layout of the intersection. All intersections will have signage and markings so drivers are aware there will be a fine if they block the box.

The first violation is $100, the second is $250 and the third and any subsequent violation is $500.

The intersection locations are between Dave Gavitt Way and Broadway and Exchange Street and Memorial Boulevard. Police will not hand out violations within the first two weeks of this initiative, but they will be warning drivers and reminding them of the upcoming enforcement of the law.