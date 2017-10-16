RI has first Mega Millions jackpot winner

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – For the first time ever since Rhode Island Lottery began selling the Mega Millions game in 2010, a Rhode Islander hit the jackpot.

The $43 million winning ticket, which has yet to be claimed, was a $5 wager purchased from Martin’s Petroleum on Warren Ave. in East Providence on Friday, Oct. 13.

The winning numbers played were 2, 7, 18, 26, 31 and Mega Ball 12. The jackpot will be split with a winner in Michigan who played the same winning number combination.

Each winner will have the option to receive the winnings as an annuity, with $21 million being paid out over 29 years or to take the cash option of $13.1 million, paid out in one single payment. If the Rhode Island winner chooses the cash option, the state will receive $786,679 in taxes.

There was also a $5,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Friday night’s drawing, which was purchased at the Speedway on Post Road in Warwick.

Mega Millions drawings take place Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m. The estimated Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday, Oct.17, 2017, is up to $15 million.