EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) – Police in Easton are engaged in a standoff at a home on Old Foundry Street as of 9 a.m. Monday.

The town posted on its Twitter and Facebook pages about 8 a.m. that several people were barricaded inside the home. Police believed they were armed.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area until the situation is resolved and police declare the area safe.

