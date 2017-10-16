Suspect in Providence, Fall River chase appears in court

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A man is in court on Monday after an officer-involved shooting that led to a high-speed chase from Providence to Fall River.

Dyewane Traynum, 37, was arraigned in Providence District Court on multiple felony counts, including assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police say they spotted Traynum and another man, Dwayne Roderick, 53, inside a stolen Jeep on Cranston Street just after midnight on Saturday.

When officers approached the vehicle, investigators say Traynum sped toward them. One officer opened fire, hitting Traynum twice. He was treated at Rhode Island Hospital.

Traynum is being held without bail as a probation violator and as a fugitive from justice out of Fall River. Roderick remains in custody in Fall River. Police say both men are being investigated in connection with a shooting on Friendship Street in Providence earlier this month.