NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) – The tall ship Oliver Hazard Perry ran aground Sunday night on its way out of Newport Harbor.

The ship was in the harbor as part of the annual Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival.

It lost power and drifted away, hitting several other boats in its path.

Officials say they are assessing the best way to tow it out of the harbor, which they say will most likely be a tugboat or commercial wrecker.

No injuries were reported.