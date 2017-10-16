Turkey flies through orthodontics office waiting room window

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – A Cranston orthodontics office got an unexpected visitor on Monday when a turkey flew through their waiting room window.

According to a Facebook post by the wife of the owner of Pezza Orthodontics, they initially thought their office was robbed when they saw the broken glass.

It wasn’t until they saw the turkey on one of the waiting room chairs that they knew what had happened.

Pezza Orthodontics asks all patients to pardon the appearance of the waiting room as they make repairs to the window.