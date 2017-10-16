Whitehouse defends sponsoring 2016 drug law assailed on ’60 Minutes’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse is defending his sponsorship of a 2016 law to change the way opioids are regulated after it was the subject of a critical report on Sunday’s “60 Minutes.”

The law – the Ensuring Patient Access and Effective Drug Enforcement Act – was authored in the Senate by Whitehouse, a Democrat, and Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, a Republican. It changed the rules for how the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reviewed questionable shipments of prescription drugs.

When the law passed the Senate in March 2016, Whitehouse argued it would help patients and combat drug abuse by “offering better guidance for companies in the prescription drug supply chain” and “promoting better communication between those companies and federal regulators.”

But Joseph Rannazzisi, a former DEA official, told “60 Minutes” the law hamstrung the agency’s ability to crack down on illegal shipments by wholesale distributors.

“I just don’t understand why Congress would pass a bill that strips us of our authority in the height of an opioid epidemic,” he said.

The investigative report, a joint project with The Washington Post, has caused a firestorm. At least one lawmaker has already called for President Trump to withdraw his nomination of the law’s House sponsor – Pennsylvania Congressman Tom Marino – to lead DEA, and Trump said Monday he is looking into the matter.

Whitehouse was traveling to Washington on Monday and unavailable for an interview. But in a statement to Eyewitness News, he defended the legislation against Rannazzisi’s attacks.

“This bill was drafted in consultation with the DEA to offer better guidance for companies working to safely and responsibly supply prescription drugs to pharmacies, and to promote better communication and certainty between companies and regulators,” Whitehouse said.

“I had great confidence in the leadership and integrity of DEA Administrator Chuck Rosenberg,” he said, referring to the agency’s former chief. “Following passage of this legislation, the DEA still has the authority to immediately shut down a pill mill and take other actions to prevent drug diversion.”

Whitehouse spokeswoman Meghan McCabe also highlighted the senator’s sponsorship of another bipartisan drug law last year, the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act, which he wrote in collaboration with U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio. Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America, an advocacy group, called that measure “the first major federal addiction legislation in 40 years and the most comprehensive effort undertaken to address the opioid epidemic.”

Massachusetts Congressman Bill Keating, a Democrat who represents Cape Cod, said Monday he plans to file legislation to repeal the Whitehouse-Hatch law.

“We are in the throes of an epidemic, and we need every tool available at our disposal,” Keating said in a statement. “We cannot be making it unnecessarily harder for our law enforcement agencies to do their job.”

