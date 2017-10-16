Woonsocket man faces charges after K-9 tracks down gun

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A Woonsocket man is facing gun charges after the Warwick Police Department’s K-9 tracked down his gun.

Police say Garibaldi Santiago, 27, was spotted carrying a handgun and a taser while walking in the area of Major Potter Road and Quaker Lane on Oct. 12.

When police caught up with him, they searched him and only found the taser.

K-9 Officer Paul Wells and his dog “Fox” picked up Santiago’s track to a wooded area alongside Major Potter Road, where they found a metal lunchbox with the loaded pistol inside, along with some personal items belonging to Santiago.

Police arrested Santiago and charged him with possession of firearms by person convicted of crime of violence, license or permit required for carrying pistol and weapons other than firearms prohibited.