Central Falls police raid home for $15k heroin, make arrest

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — City police officers entered a home on Darling Street Tuesday morning to seize an amount of heroin worth more than ten thousand dollars on the street.

The police department’s special investigative unit got a narcotics search warrant for the third floor of a multi-family home on Darling Street, Chief James Mendonca said.

Officers went in about 6:30 a.m. and arrested one man. They also seized 192 grams of heroin, or about six ounces, worth about $15,000.

Police said they’d be releasing more details later in the day about the suspect and the circumstances.