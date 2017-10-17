Creepy confections at Dunkin Donuts

Dunkin Donuts has put a spooky twist on their popular donuts and munchkins to add some festive food to your Halloween party.
Donut Names:
Pumpkin
Spider Donut
Boston Scream- Boston Kreme
Spooky Sprinkles- Chocolate Frosted
Full Moon- Powdered
Scary Strawberry- Strawberry Frosted
Nilla Nightmare- Vanilla Creme
Purple Potion- Vanilla Frosted
Witches Brew-Berry- Glazed Blueberry
Ghoulish Glazed- Glazed
WickeDD Chocolate- Chocolate
Choc-O-Lantern- Double Chocolate
Vampires Delight- Jelly
Owl Fashioned- Old Fashioned
Munchkins:
Pumpkin
WickeDD Chocolate- Chocolate
Vampire Bites- Jelly
Full Moon- Powdered
Ghoulish Glazed- Glazed
Witch’s Brew-Berry- Blueberry