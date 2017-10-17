EFSB rules to suppress opposition from RI cities and towns on Burrillville power plant

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) – Burrillville officials expressed their disappointment and shock after the Energy Facility Siting Board (EFSB) approved a motion from Invenergy to suppress any opposition resolutions from the majority of Rhode Island cities and towns.

Officials from 35 municipalities in Rhode Island passed resolutions against the proposed Invenergy power plant. At procedural hearings on Tuesday, the EFSB called those resolutions “irrelevant” and a “waste of time.”

The Town of Burrillville and the Conservation Law Foundation argued against the Invenergy motion.

“These are the voices of the legal representatives of the people throughout Rhode Island,” Burrillville Attorney Michael McElroy said. “They object to this power plant based on the adverse environmental impact to their community. What could be more relevant?”

Town Manager Michael Wood said the ruling discounts concerns and opinions from most of Rhode Island.

“This is not a local issue, this is a statewide issue,” said Wood. “It is clear that almost every City and Town in the state opposes the proposed plant- and those resolutions should be accepted and respected.”

The EFSB ruled that only Burrillville’s opposition resolution will be fully considered in the deliberations.