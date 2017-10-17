Fall River World War II memorial vandalized

Related Coverage Vandals steal items from World War II memorial in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Police are investigating after two hooded vandals sprayed the World War II memorial in Fall River with a fire extinguisher.

Bruce Aldrich, Commandant of the Marine Corps League of Somerset, said they left the fire extinguisher on the scene and police are hoping to lift prints from it.

Aldrich told The Herald News that while the act of vandalism wasn’t serious, he is concerned about the chemicals from the extinguisher will do to the wax coating on the monument.

Fall River Veteran’s Agent Raymond Hague told the paper that the protective coating costs about $5,000, partially paid for by the city, and needs to be applied every three years.

Aldrich told Eyewitness News that the fire department tried to clean the monument, however there is no water available near the monument so they will need someone with a power washer that has it’s own water supply.

This is not the first time this monument has been vandalized. In 2016, someone smashed a display case at the memorial and stole two items: a Purple Heart medal and a vial of sand from the beach at Iwo Jima.

Anyone with information on who vandalized the monument should contact Fall River Police at (508) 676-8511.