Join “Girls on the Run Rhode Island” for a night of giving at their inaugural “Sneaker Soiree” in celebration of the organization’s 5th birthday! Executive Director, Jacklyn O’Hara, and Program Director, Grace Savage join us on The Rhode Show to share the details of this fun event.

Get more information here: http://www.gotrri.org/events-page/night-giving-inaugural-sneaker-soiree/